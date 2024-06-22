T20 World Cup 2024 | Quinton de Kock's innings was the difference, admits England skipper Jos Buttler

"I think the way Quinny could bat at the rate that none of us could bat at for -- but like I say, yeah, we fought back brilliantly well with the ball and restricted a really strong line-up to what was about a par score probably."

England couldn't push the pace in the pwerplay, losing Phil Salt (11) in the second over. None of the top-order batters -- Jonny Bairstow (16), Buttler (17) and Moeen Ali (9) could capitalise on the starts.