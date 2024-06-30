T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma eats sand from Barbados pitch after Team India's victory

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after guiding the team to its second World Cup in the format, describing it as the perfect time to "say goodbye".

This was after his long-time teammate Virat Kohli brought down curtains on his fabled career minutes after India defeated South Africa by seven runs at the Kensington Oval in the final.

"This was my last game as well. No better time to say goodbye. I wanted this (trophy) badly. It's very hard to put in words," Rohit told the post-match press conference.

"This what I wanted and it happened. I was very desperate for this in my life. Happy that we crossed the line this time," he added.

Using a popular Hindi film line, Rohit said the triumph here was written in the stars.

"Jo likha hain who hone wala hain, ye likha tha but humko pata nahi hain kee kab likha hain. Nahi toh hum aaram se aate and bolte 'likha hain' aur ho jayega (I believe that what is written is going to happen. I think it was written. But obviously you don't know before the match. Otherwise, we would have easily come and said, it's written)," he quipped.

The Instagram handle of the Wimbledon Open also acknowledged the India skipper and shared a collage of him and tennis legend Novak Djokovic who also consumed bits of the grass court after a triumph: