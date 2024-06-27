T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal 2 | England win toss, elect to field against India

"We would have batted first, the weather looks good, whatever had to happen, it has already happened. We wanted to put runs on the board. The pitch tends to get slower as the game goes on," India skipper Rohit Sharma said after the toss.

"With the rain around, we thought it'll be a bit of an advantage to bowl first," said Buttler.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk/capt), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.