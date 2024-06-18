T20 World Cup 2024: Trent Boult is a great servant of New Zealand and world cricket, says Kane Williamson

"(It is) sad to see him go but that's the nature of playing for a long time. As a guy, he's got such a big appetite to keep getting better, trains hard, (he is) very fit, and very clear with how he wants to operate," he said. "(Boult) held himself in great stead across formats. (He) sticks his chest out and performs well. (He has made) a fantastic contribution and has created the space for new players to come in," Williamson added.