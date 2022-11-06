T20 World Cup: Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 127/8

Opting to bat, Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto made 54, while Afif Hossain remained unbeaten on 24

PTI
PTI, Adelaide,
  • Nov 06 2022, 11:35 ist
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls to Bangladesh's Afif Hossain (L) during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Credit: AFP Photo

Shaheen Afridi scalped four wickets as Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to a paltry 127 for eight in a high-stake T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Afridi returned with figures of 4 for 22, while Shadab Khan (2/30) picked up two wickets.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto made 54, while Afif Hossain remained unbeaten on 24.

The winner of the match will join India in the semifinals from Group 2 after the Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the tournament with a 13-run win earlier in the day.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 127 for 8 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 54; Shaheen Afridi 4/22, Shadab Khan 2/30).

