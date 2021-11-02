T20 WC: South Africa to bowl first against Bangladesh

T20 World Cup: South Africa elect to bowl first against Bangladesh

The Proteas have two wins out of three matches while Bangladesh have lost all their three matches so far

Abu Dhabi,
  • Nov 02 2021, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 15:29 ist
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma. Credit: Twitter/@ICC

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup, here on Tuesday.

South Africa are going unchanged in the match while Bangladesh have made replaced injured all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan with Shamim Hossain and brought in Nasum Ahmed in place of Mustafizur Rahman.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (C), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi. 

