T20 World Cup | Warner looking forward to no Sandpaper-gate flak in retirement

"Coming back since 2018 I've probably ... been the only one that's ever copped a lot of flak," he told Cricket Australia's website.

"Whether it's people who don't like the Australian cricket team or don't like me, I've always been that person who has copped it.

"It's fine if they want to do that, but I always feel like I've taken a lot of pressure off a lot of guys as well and I think understandably I've been that person to be able to absorb that.

"But one can only absorb (so much). For me, it's great to go out knowing I'm not going to cop it anymore."

Warner has already quit test and one-day cricket and will bow out of T20Is at the end of the ongoing World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean.

The lefthander said he would always be linked with the Newlands scandal but hoped he would also be remembered as a fast-scoring trailblazer among opening batters in test cricket.

"If they're real cricket tragics and they love cricket .... they will always see me as that cricketer -- someone who tried to change the game," he added.

"Someone who tried to follow in the footsteps of the openers before me and try and score runs at a great tempo and change test cricket in a way."