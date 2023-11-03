The three horsemen of batting apocalypse

Together with his four-wicket haul against England in Lucknow, Shami has 14 wickets in three matches, just one wicket less than Jasprit Bumrah who has featured in all seven matches. Shami has also stacked up some crazy numbers in the process. His average is 6.71 runs per wicket, economy is 4.27 and strike rate is 9.4 balls per wicket. The next best strike rate is that of Hardik Pandya (19.8) and that shows the kind of cutting edge Shami has provided to the Indian attack. With the effervescent Jasprit Bumrah in the mix, India's pace attack looks easily the best in this World Cup even though they are yet to meet the marauding South African batters. While that would be known on Sunday at the Eden Gardens, it's hard not to recast your mind to the 2003 World Cup when Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra formed a lethal three-pronged pace attack until it imploded in the final against Australia.