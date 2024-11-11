'They were more professional': Gambhir in 1st media interaction post NZ rout

<p>Indian coach <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gautam-gambhir">Gautam Gambhir</a> on Monday admitted that India were "outplayed in all three departments" by New Zealand and the Kiwis were "more professional" than them during the recent series that saw Indian being whitewashed at home.</p>.<p>Addressing the media for the first time after the New Zealand series, in the lead up to India's Tour of Australia, Gambhir <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1855824648451350572" rel="nofollow">told</a> new agency <em>ANI</em>, "Obviously, the learning is that we accept that we were outplayed. I'm not going to sit here and defend. I think we were outplayed in all three departments. They were more professional, and we accept that. I think the criticism we are receiving, we take it with both hands, and we keep moving forward, and keep getting better every day."</p>.<p>"My relationship with Rohit has been incredible...Three test matches before, we had an incredible test match in Kanpur as well. I know that we haven't played our best cricket, but it doesn't change anything. Australia is a new series and a new opponent. We go out there thinking that we're going to definitely try and win that series,"Gambhir added.</p>.<p>Gambhir also confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in the Perth Test if Rohit Sharma is not available for selection. On the criticism he and the team are facing, he said, "I am not feeling the heat, it's absolute honour and privilege to coach India." </p>