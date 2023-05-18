Three of four sex assault charges dropped against Sri Lanka cricketer Gunathilaka

Three of four sexual assault charges against Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka were dropped Thursday in a Sydney court, Australian media said.
The 32-year-old batsman was arrested in November last year just hours after his country lost to England in their final Twenty20 World Cup match in Australia.
Also Read | I played for my father, he was in ICU for last 10 days: Mohsin Khan
He was accused of four counts of sexual intercourse without consent after arranging to meet a woman at a bar near the Sydney Opera House through a dating app.
"The complainant was fearing for her life and could not get away from the accused," police alleged in a facts sheet cited by local media, having gone back to her home.
Three of the charges, relating to non-consensual oral and digital penetration, have now been withdrawn, media cited prosecutors as saying.
Gunathilaka, who is on bail, is set to reappear in court to make a plea on July 13.
He made his international debut in 2015 and has played eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20s. Sri Lanka Cricket suspended him after he was charged.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention
Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream
Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai
Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR
Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma
Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism
Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash
Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn
What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users