Three of four sex assault charges dropped against Sri Lanka cricketer Gunathilaka

Three of four sexual assault charges against Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka were dropped Thursday in a Sydney court, Australian media said.

The 32-year-old batsman was arrested in November last year just hours after his country lost to England in their final Twenty20 World Cup match in Australia.

Also Read | I played for my father, he was in ICU for last 10 days: Mohsin Khan

He was accused of four counts of sexual intercourse without consent after arranging to meet a woman at a bar near the Sydney Opera House through a dating app.

"The complainant was fearing for her life and could not get away from the accused," police alleged in a facts sheet cited by local media, having gone back to her home.

Three of the charges, relating to non-consensual oral and digital penetration, have now been withdrawn, media cited prosecutors as saying.

Gunathilaka, who is on bail, is set to reappear in court to make a plea on July 13.

He made his international debut in 2015 and has played eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20s. Sri Lanka Cricket suspended him after he was charged.