Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ton-up Saud, spinners put Pakistan in charge against England in 3rd Test

Pakistan had slumped to 46-3 but Saud stitched four 50-plus partnerships, including with tailenders Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, to reach 344 all out -- a lead of 77 -- in a remarkable turnaround.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 14:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 14:32 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanEnglandTest series

Follow us on :

Follow Us