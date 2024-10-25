Ton-up Saud, spinners put Pakistan in charge against England in 3rd Test

<p>Rawalpindi: Saud Shakeel's crafty 134 fetched Pakistan a handy first-innings lead before their spinners blew away England's top order to boost their hopes of a memorable series victory on day two of the deciding third test in Rawalpindi on Friday.</p><p>Pakistan had slumped to 46-3 but Saud stitched four 50-plus partnerships, including with tailenders Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, to reach 344 all out -- a lead of 77 -- in a remarkable turnaround.</p><p>Pakistan further consolidated their position by reducing England to 24-3 when bad light stopped play at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.</p><p>Joe Root, batting on five, will be key to England's survival hopes, while Harry Brook, on three, will also need to respond to the challenge when play resumes on Saturday.</p>.After pace, India fail spin test; New Zealand lead soars to 301 runs in Pune.<p>England captain Ben Stokes began the day with spin from both ends and Saud got a life on 26 when he edged Shoaib Bashir low into the shin of wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.</p><p>Off-spinner Bashir would not be denied, however, and removed Pakistan captain Shan Masood for 26, caught in the second slip.</p><p>Rehan Ahmed (4-66) was brought in somewhat late but did not take long to make his mark, trapping Mohammad Rizwan lbw for 25. Rizwan burned a review on his way back to the pavilion trying to get the decision reversed.</p><p>In his next over, Rehan removed Salman Agha in the same fashion and went on to fox Aamer Jamal with a googly, which the batter could only glove to his stumps.</p><p>Saud and Noman, who combined in an 88-run stand for the eighth wicket, batted resolutely to frustrate England.</p><p>Saud took a single off Rehman to bring up his hundred, raising his fist in a muted celebration before doing a fist-bump with Noman.</p><p>Bashir dismissed Noman (45) lbw in what was England's lone success in the post-lunch session but Pakistan's tail continued to produce precious runs.</p><p>Number 10 batter Sajid, who was not out after a run-a-ball 48, scored mostly via boundaries that included four sixes.</p><p>Sajid was left with a bleeding chin after deflecting a ball into his face trying to play a scoop shot and had to change the bloodied shirt.</p><p>Gus Atkinson ended Saud's vigil with a short pitch delivery which the batter fended to the mid-wicket fielder. Saud hit only five fours in his painstaking knock that stood out for its discipline.</p><p>Sajid returned to dismiss England opener Ben Duckett (12) lbw in his second over after successfully challenging the original not-out decision.</p><p>Noman dismissed Zak Crawley for the fourth consecutive time in the series and also prolonged Ollie Pope's poor run of form to put Pakistan in charge.</p><p>The series is level at 1-1.</p>