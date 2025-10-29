<p>Beijing: The Chinese and Indian militaries have had active and in-depth communication on the control and management of the western section of the border the countries share, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>'s defence ministry said on Wednesday.</p>.In veiled message to China, East Asia Summit calls for peaceful settlement of disputes.<p>Both sides agreed to continue to maintain communication and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, during talks held on the Indian side of a meeting point on Saturday.</p>