Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

China, India had 'active' communication over border control

Both sides agreed to continue to maintain communication and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 03:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 03:53 IST
India NewsWorld newsChinaBorder

Follow us on :

Follow Us