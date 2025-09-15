UAE beat Oman by 42 runs in Asia Cup

<p>Abu Dhabi: The UAE produced a disciplined effort to defeat Oman by 42 runs in their Asia Cup Group A league match on Monday.</p>.<p>Sent in to bat, Skipper Muhammad Waseem (69) and opener Alishan Sharafu (51) shared an 88-run opening stand in 11 overs to lay a strong foundation.</p>.<p>Muhammad Zohaib (21) and Harshit Kaushik (19) also made useful contributions as UAE posted a solid 172 for 5.</p>.Asia Cup 2025: PCB seeks removal of ICC match referee Andy Pycroft after handshake snub.<p>In reply, Oman folded for 130 in 18.4 overs with Jatinder Singh (20), Aryan Bisht (24), Vinayak Shukla (20) and Jiten Ramanandi (13) getting starts but failing to capitalise.</p>.<p>Junaid Siddique (4/23) snapped four wickets, while Haider Ali (2/22) and Muhammad Jawadullah (2/18) took two wickets each.</p>.<p><strong>Brief Score: </strong></p><p><strong>UAE:</strong> 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 69, Alishan Sharafu 51; Jiten Ramanandi 2/24).</p>.<p><strong>Oman:</strong> 130 all out in 18.4 overs (Aryan Bisht 24; Junaid Siddique 4/23).</p>