Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Venkatesh Prasad likely to become KSCA president

It has been reliably learnt that Venkatacher, who has thrown her hat in the ring for the vice-president’s post also, is set to withdraw her presidential candidacy and support Prasad as part of Team Game Changers.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 18:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 18:28 IST
Sports NewsCricketKSCA

Follow us on :

Follow Us