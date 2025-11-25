<p>Bengaluru: Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad is likely to be elected as the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association after his rival candidate KN Shanth Kumar’s nomination was rejected on technical grounds during the scrutiny of nominations here on Monday.</p>.<p>After the completion of scrutiny, which was done in the presence of candidates for various posts and Honourable Justice Subhash B Adi, the list, undersigned by Electoral Officer Dr B Basavaraaju (IAS retd), had Venkatesh Prasad and former India cricketer Kalpana Venkatacher as the two candidates for the president’s post.</p>.<p>It has been reliably learnt that Venkatacher, who has thrown her hat in the ring for the vice-president’s post also, is set to withdraw her presidential candidacy and support Prasad as part of Team Game Changers. If that happens, Prasad will be elected unopposed. The picture will become clearer on Wednesday (Nov 26), the deadline for the withdrawal of candidates. Meanwhile, former KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya’s nomination for the all-important post of secretary too was rejected on technical grounds.</p>.FIDE World Cup: Finale set for tie-break finish.<p><strong>Writ petition </strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, Shanth Kumar has filed a writ petition at the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday seeking a direction to quash the order dated 24-11-2024 by the Electoral Officer Basavaraaju.</p>.<p>The petition is yet to be listed for hearing. </p>