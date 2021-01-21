Victorious Team India arrives home after series win against Australia

Members of the triumphant Indian cricket contingent, including stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and coach Ravi Shastri, returned to the country on Thursday after their momentous Test series victory over Australia.

Rahane, Shastri, star batsman Rohit Sharma, pacer Shardul Thakur and opener Prithvi Shaw landed in Mumbai, while Brisbane Test hero Rishabh Pant arrived in Delhi early this morning.

T Natarajan, who was originally picked as a net bowler but became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the tour, landed in Bengaluru and is on his way to his village in Tamil Nadu's Salem.

The players from Chennai, including veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, rookie Washington Sundar and bowling coach Bharat Arun are currently in Dubai and are expected to reach the country early morning on Friday.

On arrival in Mumbai, Rahane, Shastri, Rohit, Shardul and Shaw were felicitated by Mumbai Cricket Association officials, including President Vijay Patil and Apex Council members Ajinkya Naik, Amit Dani and Umesh Khanvilka.

Rahane also cut a cake to celebrate the team's win.

An injury-ravaged India beat Australia by three wickets in the series-deciding fourth Test in Brisbane on Tuesday to clinch the rubber 2-1 and retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.