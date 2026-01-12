Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy | Padikkal, Nair to the fore again

Chasing 255, Padikkal’s outside edge got him two lucky boundaries off Onkar Tarmale (0/42) in the second over. He then drove Mohit Avasthi (1/24) down the ground and started to ooze confidence.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 12:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 12:39 IST
Cricket newsDevdutt PadikkalVijay HazareKarun Nair

Follow us on :

Follow Us