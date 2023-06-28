Warner, Khawaja give Australia solid start in 2nd Ashes 2023 Test

David Warner and Usman Khawaja shared a gritty partnership on an eventful morning as Australia battled to 73-1 at lunch on day one of the second Ashes test against England on Wednesday.

Sent into bat under grey skies at Lord's, the openers watched on as protesters sprayed orange powder on to the outfield and, after a rain delay, they negotiated probing spells from James Anderson and Stuart Broad to give their side a solid start.

Warner reached his fifty by hooking Josh Tongue for six and was unbeaten on 53. However, Khawaja was bowled by Tongue for 17 just before the interval to give England a lift.

Each batsman was dropped in the slips, Khawaja offering a very difficult chance to Joe Root and Warner a sharp one to Ollie Pope, but the England attack failed to take full advantage of favourable conditions after Ben Stokes had won the toss.

England, seeking to make a fast start after losing a dramatic first Test by two wickets, gave Anderson the new ball and Warner greeted him with a punchy drive to the extra cover boundary.

As Broad prepared to bowl the second over, however, Just Stop Oil protesters ran on to the pitch and sprayed orange powder on to the grass before being tackled by security staff.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow carried one of the protesters off the field and play resumed after a five-minute delay.

England beat the bat on a number of occasions as Warner looked to play positively while Khawaja, who made a century in the first test, was more watchful.

The players left the field briefly with light drizzle falling and when they returned Warner and Khawaja continued to frustrate the home attack.

Warner slashed Tongue to the third man boundary before heaving the young fast bowler into the stands to reach his fifty off 66 balls.

Khawaja looked to be settling in for another long vigil until he shouldered arms to a ball from Tongue which crashed into his stumps.