Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

An unlikely source of crypto innovation: Afghanistan

In recent years, aid groups have increasingly turned to cash as a fast and dignified form of assistance.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 20:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 20:10 IST
World newsAfghanistanCrypto

Follow us on :

Follow Us