Warner to arrive at SCG by helicopter for Big Bash League

Sydney: Celebrations around David Warner's farewell from Test cricket will continue as the flamboyant opener will arrive at the iconic SCG by a helicopter to play in a Big Bash League (BBL) match for Sydney Thunders.

Flying in straight from his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley, the 37-year-old's chopper will touch down on the outfield near the 'Thanks Dave' logo, which was painted for his last Test.

"He's going to take a lot of effort to come and play for us," Thunder quick Gurinder Sandhu was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Warner pulled the curtains down on a glorious Test career in front of his home crowd at the SCG last week, guiding Australia to a convincing win in the third Test with a fluent half-century.