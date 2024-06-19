Wesley - the true Hall of famer

I didn’t only play for the West Indies, I coached them, I managed them, I was the President of the association, I represented them in the ICC, I was also a selector, and that was hard. It was tough back in the day. It was not bad, but it was hard. I went into politics for 22 years. This book will tell you exactly what I was asked to do, sometimes I was not even qualified to do it. You see, some people go overseas, diplomats, and if the prime minister calls me and asks me for a favour, I would do it. I am lucky that it went okay. I played in Trini (Trinidad), a priest asked me to help with a bad neighbourhood, and I did that and I am proud that that neighbourhood is still safe. People have asked me to help them with cricket and I have, people have asked me to help them with politics, I have, and every step out of the way… I have always helped when I could.