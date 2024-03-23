When Prasanna and Co scripted history

“We believed we had the side to beat them,” Prasanna noted. “We had been knocking on the Ranji door for a while. We had come close to winning the title under Subramanya in 1959-60 (when Mysore had lost to Bombay in the final) and then in 1963-64 (again losing to Bombay in the semifinal)... So we knew we had it in us to win the title. I wouldn’t say I had a very strong team but together we were quite formidable. The batting was solid because we had (GR) Vishwanath, Brijesh Patel, (AV) Jayaprakash, (K) Sudhakar Rao, (B) Vijaykrishna and others. In bowling we had (BS) Chandra (Chandrasekhar), myself, Vijaykrishna and K Lakshman, the left-arm spinner. Though Lakshman was old by then, he played a cementing and supporting role for us.”