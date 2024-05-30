ICC T20 World Cup 2024: WI, NZ and Afghanistan hope to advance from 'group of death'

Bengaluru: After 14 years West Indies get a chance to host an ICC T20 World Cup, this time along with co-hosts the USA, and their powerful ball-bashers, who are much sought after entities for the franchise leagues around the world, will be determined to take the destruction to the next level in front of their fans.
West Indies, along with England, are the only two-time winners of the trophy having annexed it in 2012 and 2016 and they’ll be hoping to add one more title. That's sure to lift the spirits in the islands whose residents need no second invitation to party.
Although West Indies, like always, boast of a bevy of explosive batters, some of whom who can single-handedly change the complexion of the game, they’ll still be wary after being slotted in a slightly tricky Group C. Their opening two opponents, Uganda and Papua New Guinea, should be easy meal but it’s the next two — against New Zealand and Afghanistan — that will decide not just their fate but of the group as well.
New Zealand, the silent warriors who raise their game to another level in ICC events, arrive to the Americas with a potent squad that blends in seasoned performers with a few gifted youngsters like Rachin Ravindra and Finn Allen who have already taken international cricket by storm. Ravindra had a memorable 50-0ver World Cup in India last year, top scoring for his country with 578 runs that ignited talks on potentially becoming the successor to current captain Kane Williamson.
There’s pace and intelligence in their bowling (Trent Boult and Tim Southee), a solid spinner in Mitchell Santner who can be quite hard to deal with on slow Caribbean pitches and a seasoned captain in Williamson who will be desperate to add ICC limited-overs silverware to his name following heartbreaks in previous ICC events.
Afghanistan showed their coming-of-the-age against the powers of world cricket by finishing sixth in the ODI World Cup in India last year. Their scalps included Bangladesh, then defending champions England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and even came close to knocking down the mighty Australia who went on to lift the trophy later.
Blessed with some fearless hitters and spinners, Afghanistan for sure will be no pushovers and will be eyeing an upset against both New Zealand and West Indies. If they end up doing so, the group will open up and spice things for the Super Eight stage.
West Indies though will be hoping to make their own impact. They suffered a huge setback prior to the tournament when all-rounder Jason Holder was ruled out but they still have some solid personnel who can light up the tournament.
Squads: West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi.
Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.
Papua New Guinea: Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.