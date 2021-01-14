Will Pucovski ruled out of fourth and final Test at Gabba

Pucovski ruled out of final Test against India at Gabba

Pucovski failed a fitness test on Thursday

  • Jan 14 2021, 07:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 08:03 ist
Will Pucovski. Credit: AFP

Australian opening batsman Will Pucovski failed a fitness test Thursday and was ruled out of the series-deciding fourth Test against India, with Marcus Harris taking his place.

The 22-year-old, who made his debut in the drawn third Test at Sydney, cracking an impressive 62 in the first innings, dislocated his shoulder while fielding in the match.

"Will Pucovski won't play tomorrow," said Australia captain Tim Paine.

"He tried to train this morning and didn't quite come up, so he will have a bit of work to do with our medicos, I'd imagine, to see where he goes from here.

"He's missing this Test match and Marcus Harris will replace him."

Paine added that barring late mishaps, it would likely be the only change to the team that played the tense drawn Test in Sydney, leaving the four-match series locked at 1-1 heading into Brisbane.

Harris, who made his debut against India at Adelaide two years ago, has played nine Tests but not featured since Australia retained the Ashes in England last year.

"He'll come in and open the batting and looking forward to seeing what he can do," said Paine. "He's a no fuss, very good player."

Australia (probable): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

