Williamson ruled out of 2nd Test against India

<p>Pune: Senior New Zealand batter Kane Williamson will not be available for the second Test against India here as his rehabilitation from a groin strain is still not complete, the country's cricket board announced on Tuesday.</p>.<p>New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first game by eight wickets in Bengaluru. The second match will start here on Thursday.</p>.<p>Williamson, who is yet to join the squad here, suffered the injury during the recent Test series against Sri Lanka.</p>.<p>Blackcaps head coach Gary Stead said Williamson was not yet ready even though he has made significant progress.</p>.<p>"We're monitoring Kane and he's tracking in the right direction, but isn't yet 100 per cent fit," said Stead in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).</p>.<p>"We're hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test.</p>.<p>"We'll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach," he added.</p>.<p>The third Test is scheduled in Mumbai from November 1. </p>