Williamson wins toss, opts to bowl against India in 3rd T20

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third T20 International at Seddon Park, here on Wednesday.

New Zealand have brought in pacer Scott Kuggeleijn, replacing fellow fast bowler Blair Tickner.

India, who are leading the series 2-0, are unchanged.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul (w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(C), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Benne