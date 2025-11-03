<p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bcci">(BCCI)</a> on Monday (November 3) announced a reward of Rs 51 crore for Indian women’s cricket team following their historic ODI World Cup triumph against South Africa.</p><p>"As a token of appreciation, the BCCI will reward the Indian women's cricket team with a cash award of Rs 51 crore for winning the World Cup. It includes all the players, support staff and the national selection committee," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told <em>PTI</em> on Monday.</p>.We have now broken barrier, winning has to be a habit now: Harmanpreet Kaur.<p>The Indian women's team under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final on Sunday to win its first ever global trophy.</p>.ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India on top of the world as they clinch their maiden title.<p>India's breakthrough in the 13th edition of the global showpiece made them only the fourth team to win the trophy, joining Australia (7), England (4) and New Zealand (1) in the pantheon of champions. </p><p>With the victory, Harmanpreet’s team finally buried the ghosts of past heartbreaks — the 2005 and 2017 finals — and delivered India’s much-awaited world title, a watershed moment for the game in the country.</p><p>After posting 298 for seven — the second-highest total in tournament history — India held their nerve to bundle out South Africa for 246 in 45.3 overs to clinch the till-now elusive crown.</p><p><em>(With inputs from agencies)</em></p>