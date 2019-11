West Indies spinner Rahkeem Cornwall took seven wickets as Afghanistan collapsed to 187 all out in their first innings on the opening day of their one-off Test on Wednesday.

Cornwall finished with seven for 75, the best haul for a West Indies spinner in nearly five decades.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and chose to field in Afghanistan's "home" Test which is being played in Lucknow, India under hazy conditions due to air pollution.