Women's one-off India-Australia Test ends in draw

Women's one-off Test between India and Australia ends in draw

The hosts scored 36 for 2 in 15 overs before stumps were drawn for the final time in the four-day match

PTI
PTI, Gold Coast,
  • Oct 03 2021, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 17:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Indian women cricket team's one-off Test against Australia ended in a draw here on Sunday.

After India declared at 377 for 8 in their first innings, Australia scored 241 for nine declared in reply, giving the visitors a 136-run lead.

Shafali Verma then hit a fine half-century as India again declared their second innings at 135 for 3, setting Australia a target of 272 in 32 overs.

The hosts scored 36 for 2 in 15 overs before stumps were drawn for the final time in the four-day match.

Brief Scores:

India Women: 377 for 8 declared in 145 overs and 106/2 in 30 overs (Shafali Verma 52; Ashleigh Garder 1/14).

Australia Women: 241 for 9 declared in 96.4 overs (Ellyse Perry 68, Jhulan Goswami 2/33, Pooja Vastrakar 3/49) and 36 for 2 in 15 overs (Meg Lanning 17; Jhulan Goswami 1/8).

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

sports
Cricket
India
Australia

What's Brewing

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

What's good for T20 cricket?

What's good for T20 cricket?

New youth brigade of Congress

New youth brigade of Congress

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

 