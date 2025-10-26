<p>Navi Mumbai: India and Bangladesh shared points after the Women's World Cup match between the two sides was abandoned because of rain, here on Sunday.</p><p>Chasing a revised target of 126 in a 27-over-a-side game, India were cruising along nicely at 57 without loss in 8.4 overs when another spell of shower forced the umpires to call off the contest.</p><p>Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 119 for 9 in a rain-hit game.</p>.England beat New Zealand by eight wickets in Women's World Cup.<p>Sharmin Akhter top scored for Bangladesh with 36.</p><p>Left-arm spin pair of Sree Charani and Radha Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking two and three wickets respectively.</p><p>India have already qualified for the semifinals.</p><p>Brief scores:</p><p>Bangladesh: 119/9 in 27 overs (Sharmin Akhter 36, Radha Yadav 3/30, Sree Charani 2/23).</p><p>India: 57 or no loss in 8.4 overs.</p>