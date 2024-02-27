WPL 2024: DC bowler Arundhati Reddy fined for 'on-field behaviour'

Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals pacer Arundhati Reddy has been fined 10 per cent of her match fees for breaching the Women's Premier League's (WPL) code of conduct relating to on-filed behaviour during the match against UP Warriorz here.

The 26-year-old claimed a scalp in Delhi Capital's nine-wicket win against the Warriorz at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday night.

"Arundhati Reddy from Delhi Capitals has been fined 10 per cent of her match fees for breaching the WPL Code of Conduct during her team's match against UP Warriorz at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday," said a WPL statement.