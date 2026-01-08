Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

WPL 2026: RCB take on champs Mumbai Indians in opener

In the 26 games across three seasons, RCB have only once played without Perry, and the result is not something the fans would want to look at.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 17:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 17:46 IST
Sports NewsCricketMumbai IndiansRCB

Follow us on :

Follow Us