'You are limitless': Anushka Sharma pens note for Virat Kohli as he steps down from Test captaincy

A day after Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test captain of the Indian Cricket Team, his wife and actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to pen a sweet note for him.

In the post, she recalls Virat's 7-year-long journey as Test captain reminiscing from the day in 2014 when he was informed that he would be taking on the role.

Also Read | Virat Kohli steps down as India's Test captain

"I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. I remember MS, you and I having a chat later that day and him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth,” she wrote.

On Saturday, Virat Kohli surprised fans with a note on his Instagram and Twitter, sharing that after 7 years he would be stepping down as the Test Captain.

Calling the couple "young and naive" when he had been given the captaincy, Anushka added that they thought that "just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you ahead in life." Acknowledging that it could, she also pointed out that it comes with its share of challenges as well.

She also noted that Virat isn’t perfect and has his share of flaws, Anushka added that he never tried to conceal them. “What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless. Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good," she concluded the note.

Check out DH's latest videos: