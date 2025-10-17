Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Who am I to decide whether Nitish Kumar will be CM or not', says Amit Shah

“There are many parties within the NDA. It is for the elected legislators to select the chief minister,” said Shah while steering clear on declaring Nitish as the CM face.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 10:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 10:47 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us