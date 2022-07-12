You don't take rest during IPL...: Sunil Gavaskar slams India players

You don't take rest during IPL: Gavaskar slams players

Gavaskar suggested the BCCI intervene in this matter and regulate the 'rest policy' of the players

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 12 2022, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 14:59 ist
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. Credit: AFP Photo

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar slammed senior India cricketers for skipping international series but playing the IPL without a break.  

His remarks came after  senior players  Virat Kohli, Rohit  Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant were rested for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.  

" See, I  do not agree with this concept of players resting. Not at all. 'You don' t take rest  during IPL, then why ask for it while playing for India? I don't agree with it. You will have to play for India. Don't talk about rest," Gavaskar said in an interview with Sports Tak. He added  that asking to be rested  while playing for India is unacceptable if players do not intend to skip IPL.            

Gavaskar expressed his discontent saying, "Players play in IPL every year irrespective of their form. They do not skip the tournament at any cost. However, these players want to rest now." He further added, "T20 format consists of only  40 overs  in the  entire match. Playing this short  form of cricket  will not take a toll on your body. Playing Test matches is a different scenario altogether. I get that. It might affect you. But playing T20 cricket should not be a problem for the players."  

Gavaskar suggested the  BCCI intervene in this matter and  regulate the 'rest policy' of the players. 

     The legendary player, who was  the first batter to  score 10,000 runs in Test cricket, said, "I honestly feel that the BCCI  needs to look into this concept of rest. All the Grade A cricketers have received very good contracts. They receive payment for every match. Tell me if there is any company whose CEO, or MDs get so  much time off?         I feel that if Indian cricket is to become more professional, a line needs to be drawn. If you want to be rested, you need to reduce your guarantees. Then you take rest, because you don't want to play. But how can anyone say that I don't want to play for the Indian team. Which is why I do not agree to the concept."

The tour of the West Indies will also comprise five T20Is. 

Shikhar Dhawan was named  captain for the three ODIs against the West Indies in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

(With inputs from PTI)

