Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor retires from international cricket

Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor has announced his retirement from international cricket, posting on social media that Monday's 50-overs match against Ireland in Belfast will be his last.
The former captain engineered a number of stunning wins for his embattled team, scoring 60 not out in a Twenty20 international upset against Australia in 2007 and an unbeaten 105 in a test against Bangladesh, which ended a six-year hiatus in the longest format.
Forever grateful for the journey. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tOsYzoE5eH
— Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) September 12, 2021
The 35-year-old has scored 2,320 runs in 34 tests and 6,677 runs in 204 ODIs, notching 17 international centuries, the most of any Zimbabwean, ahead of Andy Flower (16) and Grant Flower (12).
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Siddaramaiah, DKS reach Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts
Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea
A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4
Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus
DH Toon | Modi, Shah gaining new heights by the day!
‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam
Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers
In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year