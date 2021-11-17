'No decision on participation in 2025 CT in Pak'

Decision on participation in 2025 CT in Pakistan will be taken when time comes: Sports Minister Thakur

No bilateral cricket has taken place between India and Pakistan since 2012

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 17 2021, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 20:58 ist

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said a decision on India's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan will be taken "when the time comes" as there were still "security issues" for international teams to tour the neighbouring country.

The ICC on Tuesday awarded the hosting rights of the 2025 Champions Trophy to Pakistan which will mark the return of a major cricket event to that country after more than two decades.

"In the past, many countries had pulled out of going there because of security concerns. As you all know, players were even attacked while playing over there and that's a big issue," Thakur told reporters.

"When international championships are held, many factors are taken into account. When the time comes, we will see what to do. We will assess the security situation then and decide," he added.

Thakur said that Home Ministry will be involved in the decision making.

No bilateral cricket has taken place between India and Pakistan since 2012.

Pakistan, who had last co-hosted the 1996 World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka, have not been able to host many international games in the country since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.

Recently, New Zealand and England had pulled out of their bilateral tours to Pakistan due to security concerns.

