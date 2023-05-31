Djokovic draws ire over 'Kosovo heart of Serbia' remark

Djokovic draws criticism for 'Kosovo is the heart of Serbia' comment at French Open

Kosovo's tennis federation said Djokovic's comments were 'deplorable' because he was stoking tensions between Serbia and Kosovo

AP
AP, Paris,
  • May 31 2023, 16:10 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 16:10 ist
Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks on as he plays against US Aleksandar Kovacevic during their men's singles match on day two of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on May 29, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Novak Djokovic has drawn criticism from Kosovo's tennis federation — but not from French Open organisers — after offering his thoughts on clashes in northern Kosovo between ethnic Serbs and police and NATO peacekeepers.

Djokovic is a 36-year-old from Serbia who has won 22 Grand Slam titles and is scheduled to play in the second round at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

After a first-round victory on Monday, Djokovic wrote in Serbian on the lens of a courtside TV camera: "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence."

Kosovo's tennis federation said Tuesday that Djokovic's comments were "deplorable" because he was stoking tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.

A former province of Serbia, Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence is not recognised by Belgrade. Ethnic Albanians make up most of the population, but Kosovo has a restive Serb minority in the north of the country bordering Serbia.

NATO said on Tuesday it will send 700 more troops to northern Kosovo to help quell violent protests after clashes with ethnic Serbs left 30 international soldiers wounded. Tensions first increased over the weekend, after ethnic Albanian officials elected in votes overwhelmingly boycotted by Serbs entered municipal buildings. When the Serbs tried to block them, Kosovo police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Speaking to reporters in Serbian, Djokovic said Monday that he thought what he wrote on the TV camera was "the least I could do.

"I feel responsibility as a public figure ... as well as a son of a man who was born in Kosovo," Djokovic said.

Without mentioning Djokovic by name, French Open organisers indicated in a statement issued Tuesday that no rules had been broken:

"Occasionally, discussions about international news events enter the realm of the tournament, which is understandable." 

 

