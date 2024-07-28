Drag queens at Olympics: Elon Musk Trump's son joins protests against 'The Last Supper' parody

One particular performance at the Olympic Games opening ceremony where drag queens re-enacted the legendary Last Supper fresco by Leonardo Da Vinci has drawn criticism from numerous quarters.

The parody has sparked fury among the Catholic church and far-right politicians, while supporters praised its message of tolerance, Reuters reported.

"...this ceremony unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we deeply regret," the French Bishops' Conference said, as per a report by AFP.

The art director of the Olympics opening ceremony, Thomas Jolly, said in a press conference, "I wanted to send a message of love, a message of inclusion, not at all to divide," the France-based news agency reported.

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the former US President and current Republican candidate, has also joined the protests against the drag act at the Olympics.

"My mom was an Olympian (Czech Natl Ski Team), and as a kid we would be excited for weeks leading up to the games. Now with the ever predictable (& seemingly satanic to me) drag queen opening ceremonies and never ending bs, no one I know even thinks about it beyond maybe watching some highlights," Trump Jr said in a post on X.