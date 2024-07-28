Drag queens at Olympics: Elon Musk Trump's son joins protests against 'The Last Supper' parody

One particular performance at the Olympic Games opening ceremony where drag queens re-enacted the legendary Last Supper fresco by Leonardo Da Vinci has drawn criticism from numerous quarters.
The parody has sparked fury among the Catholic church and far-right politicians, while supporters praised its message of tolerance, Reuters reported.
"...this ceremony unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we deeply regret," the French Bishops' Conference said, as per a report by AFP.
The art director of the Olympics opening ceremony, Thomas Jolly, said in a press conference, "I wanted to send a message of love, a message of inclusion, not at all to divide," the France-based news agency reported.
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the former US President and current Republican candidate, has also joined the protests against the drag act at the Olympics.
"My mom was an Olympian (Czech Natl Ski Team), and as a kid we would be excited for weeks leading up to the games. Now with the ever predictable (& seemingly satanic to me) drag queen opening ceremonies and never ending bs, no one I know even thinks about it beyond maybe watching some highlights," Trump Jr said in a post on X.
"It’s such a shame that event that used to create so much national pride now creates, at best, indifference. Using the games to push woke ideology has zero to do with anything the games stands for," he further added.
"This was extremely disrespectful to Christians," Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said in response to a now-deleted tweet on the issue.
In India also, leaders have voiced their criticism of the performance. Meghala CM Conrad Sangma said on X, “Deeply disappointed by the drag act depicting the ‘Last Supper’ at the Paris Olympics. Religious sentiments must be respected. Strongly Condemn such act.”
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was also unhappy with the depiction. In a post on her Instagram Stories, Ranaut criticised the act as a "hyper-s*xualised, blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper," which is one of the most famous art works in the world depicting Jesus's last meal with his apostles in Jerusalem before his crucifixion.
Ranaut, who was recently elected to the Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, also slammed the organisers for including an apparent child in the performance.
"The Paris Olympics is under fire for including a *child* in their hyper-s*xualized, blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper. An apparent child could be seen joining the drag queens during the performance.
"They also showed a naked man painted blue as Jesus and mocked Christianity. Leftists totally hijacked Olympics 2024. Shame," she wrote.
At the Olympics opening, everything was about "being homosexual", Ranaut further said.
"I am not against homosexuality but this is beyond me how Olympics is related to any sexuality?? Why games, sports participation of all nations to claim human excellence being taken over by sex?? Why cant sex stay in our bedrooms?? Why it has to be a national identity?.. This is bizzare !!" she added.