Ex-Man Utd boss Docherty dies after long illness aged 92

Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92 following a long illness, his family announced on Thursday.

Docherty, who was known as "The Doc", spent nine years as a player with Preston, and won 25 caps for Scotland.

He went on to manage multiple clubs -- including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Derby -- and had a stint in charge of Scotland.

But he was best known for his five-year spell at Old Trafford, overseeing an FA Cup final win over Bob Paisley's Liverpool in 1977.

Docherty died at home in north-west England on Thursday.

"Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home," a family spokesman told Britain's Press Association.

"He was a much-loved husband, father and papa and will be terribly missed.

"We ask that our privacy be respected at this time. There will be no further comment."