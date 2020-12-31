Ex-Man Utd boss Docherty dies at 92 after long illness

Ex-Man Utd boss Docherty dies after long illness aged 92

Docherty, who was known as "The Doc", spent nine years as a player with Preston, and won 25 caps for Scotland

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Dec 31 2020, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2020, 22:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92 following a long illness, his family announced on Thursday.

Docherty, who was known as "The Doc", spent nine years as a player with Preston, and won 25 caps for Scotland.

He went on to manage multiple clubs -- including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Derby -- and had a stint in charge of Scotland.

But he was best known for his five-year spell at Old Trafford, overseeing an FA Cup final win over Bob Paisley's Liverpool in 1977.

Docherty died at home in north-west England on Thursday.

"Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home," a family spokesman told Britain's Press Association.

"He was a much-loved husband, father and papa and will be terribly missed.

"We ask that our privacy be respected at this time. There will be no further comment."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manchester United
Scotland
FOOTBALL

What's Brewing

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

Biden's cabinet has majority of women, people of colour

Biden's cabinet has majority of women, people of colour

Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

 