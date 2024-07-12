F1 announces sprint calendar for 2025

Formula One will host six sprint races in 2025, kicking off in China, maintaining stops in Miami and Austin, Texas, and returning a popular race to the schedule.

The circuit released the 2025 sprint calendar on Thursday. It features the rebirth of the sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix, taking the spot of the Austrian Grand Prix.

On sprint weekends, F1 substitutes the second practice for sprint qualifying on Friday, and the final practice for the sprint race on Saturday.

The Sprint races in 2025 will follow the same regulations as in 2024.

Fans have embraced the sprint races, which were introduced in 2021.