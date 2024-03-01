Formula One: Biggest season to vroom today

Widely accepted as the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1 and its fan base had historically been rooted in Europe until the US-based Liberty Media acquired it in 2017. Since the takeover, F1 has made strides towards making the sport fan-friendly, entertaining, and commercially lucrative while increasing competitiveness through a cost cap that has narrowed the performance gap between teams.

Heralding a new era

Who would have thought that Netflix would be credited for heralding a new era of an entire sport? Yet, it is undeniably true. Soon after Liberty Media acquired F1 from UK-based business magnate Bernie Ecclestone, they launched ‘Drive to Survive,’ a docu-series offering a behind-the-scenes look at teams and drivers as the season progresses. It aimed to revive F1’s declining television viewership and attract younger audiences.

F1 drivers were humanised, their voices heard, and their stories brought to light – all of which are impossible when they are racing at 300 kmph with a visor shielding their emotions. The show succeeded, and the numbers speak for themselves.

Last year, F1 races attracted over six million in-person attendees, setting a record for the sport. The Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne alone drew 444,631 spectators, ranking it among the most attended sports event ever. ESPN reports that the average viewership per race in 2023 was 1.11 million, doubling from 2018 and growing 15% annually. Furthermore, the fifth season of ‘Drive to Survive’ amassed 224 million viewing minutes in its first week in 2023, a significant increase from 109 million at its 2019 debut.

India’s tryst with F1

India’s relationship with F1 has seen several ups and downs, peaking in the 2000s when Indian drivers Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok got opportunities to drive in F1, despite not enjoying significant success. In addition, the Buddh International Circuit hosted three Grand Prix events between 2011 and 2013, all won by Sebastian Vettel, until a 2014 tax dispute with the government halted the races. There was also a team called Force India, a team jointly owned by Sahara India and Vijay Mallya from 2008-2018, until bankruptcy and subsequent sale.

Today, F1’s popularity in India is rebounding. A 2020 survey from the ‘Drive to Survive’ era pronounced India as F1’s fifth-largest market globally, with an estimated 31 million fans.