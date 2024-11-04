Home
Verstappen stuns in Sao Paulo with win from 17th on the grid

If results go his way, Verstappen could hit the championship jackpot in the next race down the floodlit Las Vegas Strip on November 23.
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 02:27 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 02:27 IST
Sports NewsMax VerstappenFormula OneF1TrendingRed Bull Racing

