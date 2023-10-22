Verstappen takes pole for F1's Austin sprint race

Texas: Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took pole position for the Saturday sprint race at the US Grand Prix with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside on the front row.

The top three in the qualifying shootout for the 19 lap race were separated by just 0.069 of a second, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton third fastest.

Verstappen led the way in the final session, with each driver having one run on soft tyres, and set a best time of one minute 34.538 seconds.

McLaren's Lando Norris slotted into second place but Leclerc, who will start Sunday's main race from pole position with Verstappen only sixth after having his best lap deleted in Friday's qualifying, pushed him off the front row with a time 0.055 seconds slower than Verstappen.