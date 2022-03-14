F1 star Hamilton to change name to honour his mother

F1 star Hamilton to change name to honour his mother

Hamilton said he was 'working on' the name change but that it would not take place before this week's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

AFP
AFP, Dubai,
  • Mar 14 2022, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 20:26 ist
Lewis Hamilton. Credit: AFP Photo

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will change his name to honour his mother Carmen Larbalestier, he said on Monday as he prepares to challenge for a record eighth world title.

The 37-year-old said he would add his mother's surname to his—most likely racing as Lewis Hamilton-Larbalastier—in a move that would take place "soon". "My mum's name is Larbalestier and I'm just about to put that in my name," the Mercedes driver said in an on-stage interview at the Expo world fair in Dubai.

"Because I don't really fully understand the whole idea when people get married then the woman loses her name. And my mum, I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name," he said.

Also Read — Hamilton worried Mercedes lacks speed heading into F1 opener

Hamilton said he was "working on" the name change but that it would not take place before this week's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Larbalastier divorced Lewis's father, Anthony Hamilton, when their son was young but he lived with his mother until the age of 12.

The Briton, who was pipped to his eighth world title in controversial circumstances at last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, was non-committal about his future, saying he was taking it "one day at a time". But Hamilton, who took a two-month break from social media before reappearing in February, added: "I've come back to fight for that eighth (title), that's what I'm here for."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Sports News
Lewis Hamilton
F1

What's Brewing

Ganga water quality of bathing standard, says govt

Ganga water quality of bathing standard, says govt

Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru

Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

In Memoriam: BAFTA pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar

In Memoriam: BAFTA pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar

Deltacron variant rare, similar to Omicron: Experts

Deltacron variant rare, similar to Omicron: Experts

 