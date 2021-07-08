Fans banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo

Spectators will be banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo because of a virus state of emergency, Japan's Olympic minister announced on Thursday, meaning the Games will happen mostly behind closed doors.
"We reached an agreement on no spectators at venues in Tokyo," Tamayo Marukawa said after talks involving local and national government officials, organisers and Olympic and Paralympic chiefs.
Most Olympic competition will happen in Tokyo, but a few events will be held outside the Japanese capital.
