Fans banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo

The Games minister confirmed the same Thursday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 08 2021, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 19:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP photo

Spectators will be banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo because of a virus state of emergency, Japan's Olympic minister announced on Thursday, meaning the Games will happen mostly behind closed doors.

"We reached an agreement on no spectators at venues in Tokyo," Tamayo Marukawa said after talks involving local and national government officials, organisers and Olympic and Paralympic chiefs.

Most Olympic competition will happen in Tokyo, but a few events will be held outside the Japanese capital.

