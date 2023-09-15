22-year-old who has only played FIFA video game signed by Czech 3rd division club

A Czech third division club has made an unusual transfer this season, deciding to sign a 22-year-old who has only played the FIFA video game and has no professional footballing experience, BBC Sport reported.

Martin Podhajský was signed by FK Ústí nad Labem after his father paid 500k Koruna (around £17,500) so his son would get ten minutes of game time.

Podhajský is expected to replace their captain and striker when he makes his appearance for the Czech side.

Commenting on the signing, club chairman Premysl Kuban said, "He doesn't play football - only FIFA on the computer. However, I don't see 500K Czech Koruna rolling on the floor every day. If someone gives me this type of money, I'll let anyone join", BBC Sport reported.

The club has been teasing this transfer for some time now, with a video posted on August 4 where they appear to deliberate on the offer of accepting the amount for ten minutes play-time.