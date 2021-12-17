69-metre-tall Messi Mural appears in hometown Rosario

69-metre-tall Messi Mural appears in hometown Rosario

The piece takes part of a wider project called Common Messi which aims to spread the image of the Rosario born soccer superstar

PTI
PTI, Rosario,
  • Dec 17 2021, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 15:18 ist
A general view shows a 69-metre-tall mural depicting soccer superstar Lionel Messi, painted by artists Marlene Zuriaga and Lisandro Urteaga, at Messi's hometown, in Rosario. Credit: Reuters photo

The Argentine City of Rosario paid homage to its most talented soccer player with a giant portrait.

A 69 meter tall mural dedicated to Lionel Messi has been inaugurated at his hometown of Rosario.

The graffiti "From Other Galaxy, From My City" was designed and painted by local artists Marlene Zuriaga and Lisandro Urteaga.

The painting depicts Messi as captain of the national squad, wearing the jersey number 10, touching his chest with the hand and a bright sun lighting him.

A group of primary school children were invited to attend the inauguration ceremony, organised by Rosario authorities.

The piece takes part of a wider project called Common Messi which aims to spread the image of the Rosario born soccer superstar all over the city buildings.

The now Paris Saint Germain player took his first steps in soccer at his Rosario neighborhood club Grandoli and then, at the age of six, the already incipient star moved on to Newell's Old Boys, a Rosario club that plays in the first division of Argentine soccer.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lionel Messi
sports
FOOTBALL
mural
Art
Argentina

What's Brewing

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

 