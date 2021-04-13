A lineage unbroken

"Every time Clifford (Miranda) played I used to watch, he’s from my village and captain of Dempo," says Princeton Rebello. "I remember watching them play the AFC Cup semifinal. I never thought I would play a level higher than that."

Well, he is going to. In fact, he is set to play the highest level in Asia when the AFC Champions League kicks off on Wednesday. FC Goa will be the first club from the country to compete at the premier continental competition since Santosh Trophy champions Mysore state competed in its previous iteration in 1969, then called Asian Champion Club Tournament. But they were not a club side and that chapter is lost in the annals of history.

As it stands, this is a watershed moment for Indian football. A reality check to understand where India stands in the pantheons of Asian football environment.

Bruno Coutinho, a former India stalwart, christened it the “biggest opportunity for fans and the Indian football fraternity.” Indian captain Sunil Chhetri called it's impact "massive" and "a tournament we've never seen in our country before."

Juan Ferrando's boys are walking into the unknown here, just as Dempo SC, once a giant of Goan and Indian football, did when they made history by becoming the first Indian club to reach the semifinals of the AFC Cup in 2008.

Miranda was a big part of that team, one that Princeton and many others grew up watching. He is now part of FC Goa, as the assistant coach.

"He always tells us, you'll are lucky to play at this level," says Princeton about Miranda. "He said unfortunately he played a level below.”

"When I played, we only played Champions League playoffs and we never played at home, it was at the home of the higher ranked team," Miranda says. "In the AFC Cup we were always lower ranked teams to Arab teams (he played when the tournament format had India in the West Asian region) and when we travelled we used to see the opponents look at us and laugh, literally. But that was normal."

Since Dempo smashed the glass ceiling in 2008, there have been other clubs who have made a mark in Asia at the AFC Cup. Bengaluru FC reached the final in 2016. East Bengal reached the semifinals three years earlier.

But the similarities between Dempo and FC Goa rings true. They were in the vanguard. The first ones through the fire.

As Goa host Group E of the competition, it's big for the local contingent. This is an opportunity to live their dreams, to try and emulate and surpass what the generation before had done. In their own backyard.

The Gaurs have 10 local players in their squad, at various stages of their career. There is Adil Khan, the experienced head. Brandon Fernandes is a superstar and Seriton Fernandes a rock; both at the peak of their prowess. Glan Martins only recently came into his own after years of toil. There is Princeton, the rising star and Romeo Fernandes seeking redemption. For each, this challenge, while meaning different things, is massive.

"This is massive for Goan football. It's massive, for Indian football as well," says Miranda. "We can test ourselves and find where we are against the best teams and players from Asia, even players from Europe as well. It's a good moment for us, this club. The motivation being the first team is enough."

"For me to play on this platform, it's extremely important for my profile. To have played against such players and teams. This is the biggest stage and we need to do well for not only FC Goa but also for the Indian flag," says Adil.

There will be no fans, and alas for that. These players would have loved it. The home advantage, which often comes to the fore when teams have their backs against the wall, is nullified. But they understand the world is not a safe place now. Ironically, Dempo played their semifinal match against Lebanese Safa SC away from their fans, in Hyderabad.

"We talk everyday, at the ground and during meals. We know this opportunity is a blessing, to play in Goa too. We will miss our fans but we want to give our best. We are representing India as well," says Princeton. "I had never thought I would get an opportunity like this so early in my career. To be playing at the highest level is amazing, so I want to try my best and keep playing at this level. It's a different challenge for me, because I want to learn as much as possible from these six matches."

Adil agrees with Princeton, this exposure, he feels will prepare the next generation for the hardships at international level.

Yes Goa might get bloodied in the competition, the first warrior through the ranks always does. But it's the experience and the learning that will be key. One that might inspire and educate a whole new generation.

"There was a time when there were six clubs from Goa in the I-League," says Miranda, remembering the glory days of Goan football, which has slowly eroded away since 2013. But then again, he more than most, will know what this competition means.

"Princeton is from my village, our houses were near each other," says Clifford. "I'm sure he must have watched when I played at Dempo, just like when I was growing up I was watching a lot of games Salgaocar and Princeton's uncle Arnaldo was playing in that team. Tomorrow, my children will watch Princeton play. It's a nice culture and history, from generation to generation. It's like that only."

From Arnaldo to Miranda to Princeton to...