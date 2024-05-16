A tribute to a legend: 5 crowning moments in Sunil Chhetri's career

Sunil Chhetri is one of the the greatest footballers to play for India. His achievements at the club level and for the country are beyond compare.

Not only has the Indian ace broken countless records and won every trophy in Indian football, his work to garner support for Indian football is one of the biggest reasons for the younger generations are taking more of an interest in the sport.

As the India and Bengaluru FC legend retires from international football, let us take a look at the moments in his career that had all of us swelling with pride for him.