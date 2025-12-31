<p>Bengaluru: With the cloud of doubts remaining the operational cost for the much-delayed Indian Super League season, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/all-india-football-federation">All India Football Federation</a> (AIFF) requested the clubs to confirm their participation for the season and also the format by January 1. </p>.<p>In a letter, AIFF stated that they need to submit the outcomes of all the meetings, which took place between the clubs and the federation's clubs coordination committee between December 24 to 30, to the sports ministry by January 2. </p>.<p>"Further, the Hon'ble Supreme Court is scheduled to resume after vacation on 5th January 2026, and all stakeholders may be required to file relevant documents in accordance with legal advice," read the AIFF letter.</p>.<p>Jamshedpur FC have already confirmed their participation for the season in Tuesday's meeting but Odisha FC, who are facing their own sponsor challenges, have stated earlier that they will not consider participation without an eligible commercial partner. </p><p>While finding a suitor is too stiff in the small window, the worry is general among all the clubs, especially after it was suggested that the clubs may have to contribute Rs 2.5 crore for the season instead of the earlier proposed fee of Rs 1 crore in AIFF's 20-year plan. </p>.ISL clubs propose club-owned league with perpetual rights, seek AIFF’s regulatory oversight.<p>"See... we all want the league to resume and for that to happen, most of us will agree to participate and even agree to give Rs 2.5 crore but is that going to solve the main issue?" asked a major club official. "You do the math, even with all the club's contributions we are not close to half of the operational cost."</p>.<p class="bodytext">AIFF, in its proposed plan, stated that the operational cost budget for each year is set at Rs 70 crore but Tuesday's meeting estimated the expense of the Goa leg alone at Rs 42 crore. </p>.<p class="bodytext">As far as the hunt for the new commercial partner is concerned, it has been learnt that the federation is preparing to float a revised tender, after the first one found no takers, in accordance with its 20-year plan and could be out in two weeks. </p>.ISL cost puzzle deepens as budget estimation overshoots .<p class="bodytext">Among other trivial matters, AIFF also mentioned in its letter that to get clarity from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on whether there could be a one-time relaxation on the minimum number of matches (24 in a season in all domestic competitions combined) in order to be eligible for the continental tournaments, the clubs and the committee must confirm the format they are going to opt for before making a formal request to AFC. </p>.<p class="bodytext">As reported earlier, the clubs have been largely in agreement on the two-group or conference format (east and west) at two centralised venues (Goa and Kolkata), where the top two will compete for the title. In order to increase the number of matches, a play-off phase could be added before the final with the top four from each group qualifying.</p>