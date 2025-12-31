Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

AIFF requests ISL clubs to confirm participation

In a letter, AIFF stated that they need to submit the outcomes of all the meetings, which took place between the clubs and the federation's clubs coordination committee between December 24 to 30, to the sports ministry by January 2.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 15:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 15:46 IST
FootballSports NewsAIFFISL

Follow us on :

Follow Us